“And so I told her, ‘Look love. There’s a lot of stuff out there that civilians like your good self are best not knowing about. I’m talking about the sort of nameless creatures that slither in the shadows, the dark angels that watch you from the empty places between the stars, and the inter-dimensional beings that live in the darkness on the edge of town. In short, you need people like me to protect this fragile reality from being torn to pieces by an infinity of weird crap!’”