Turnip added, “Anyhow, nowhere on our business cards, or what Puerto Rico Paul delights in calling our socials, did it say we’re a paranormal research society. It just says ‘Strangers In The Night’ in lipstick red on a black background. "The only other words are ‘No job too big or too small,’ our office phone number, and ‘Call Johnny, Tony, or Paul to see how we can help!"