Turnip explained, “To be honest, at this point the old hag’s wise woman of the hill routine was beginning to get right on my nerves and so I decided to stop her dead in her tracks by shouting in her face, ‘Nice try, you old grifter. I don’t know what game you’re playing but I’m not the pawn you’re looking for! They don’t even have fairies in America, let alone fairy gold. You better not be keeping Potato Creek Johnny’s nugget from me. I want what’s mine not some make-believe crock of crap!’ I roared while idly contemplating how comfortable the rest of my life could be as a gentleman of leisure.”