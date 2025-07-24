“Those guys had served a noble purpose in our quest but it was time for them to crawl back under whatever rock they came from and leave the three musketeers to find the gold and save the world,” explained Turnip, who added, “They were kind of cramping our style so I was glad to shake them off and reclaim the city. Not that we knew where we were heading. All I had to go on when it came to finding Potato Creek Johnny’s fabled pot of fairy gold was the words of the Oracle, who told me - ‘Head to the Plaza in Central Park South and ask for Angel Eyes. Tell him the tortoise sent you, and that’ll get you an audience.’