It is no secret that Labour ministers in Cardiff Bay have waged a war against Welsh motorists, but now it looks like their deep-rooted disdain for drivers has spread down the M4 to their colleagues in Westminster.
Not wanting to be outdone by 20mph speed limits and a ban on road building here in Wales, Labour in London are poised to go one step further if the rumours are to be believed.
Talk is rife that Sir Keir Starmer’s new administration is looking at rolling out a major overhaul to car tax which could see drivers forced to pay-per-mile.
Whilst no concrete announcement has yet been made, it is not at all inconceivable that Labour will go down this route – particularly in light of the Prime Minister’s recent comments that the upcoming budget will be “painful.”
A pay-per-mile scheme is something I have been incredibly concerned about for some time as it’s bound to have a hugely negative impact on so many – especially those working hard to make a living.
Welsh workers are already punished enough under a Labour government in Cardiff Bay without having to then fork out more under a pay-per-mile project.
As of 2023, the average salary for full-time Welsh workers was just over £32,000 – some £2,000 less than the UK average.
Not only that, but Welsh pay packets are nearly £3,500 less than in Scotland and we have the lowest gross disposable income in the UK at £17,263 as things stand.
I fear introducing a pay-per-mile scheme would further hamper our Welsh workforce as well as families and those in rural areas.
Earlier this year, GoCompare carried out a survey of 2,000 UK adults to gauge their views on a proposed pay-per-mile policy.
More than half of those surveyed did not want a pay-per-mile tax system with the main reason being many see it as a way of increasing tax.
The other main reasons for the majority being against the scheme include it being unfair on those who have to drive more and fears it would make road tax too complicated.
Just 26% of those surveyed supported the introduction of pay-per-mile.
I have written to the new Secretary of State for Transport in Westminster, Louise Haigh MP, calling on her to be upfront and transparent with motorists.
Whilst details are scarce at the moment, the UK Government must produce and publish an impact assessment if they are intending to bring this scheme forward in the foreseeable future.
Although I do hope this idea is a non-starter, if the powers that be push ahead with this then we must know the scale of the damage it will inflict on families, workers, businesses, and the wider economy.
It is also imperative that we also know how the government would calculate rate charges and what exemptions – if any - would be put in place.
More details will undoubtedly come out in the next few weeks and months – good or bad.
Let’s hope the Labour Party decides against continuing its war on motorists. Only time will tell…