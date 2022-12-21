For us here in Monmouthshire it has been a year of transition too. Partygate was understandably a red line for many voters and resulted in a new and largely inexperienced Labour administration being elected to run Monmouthshire County Council. My team is offering constructive scrutiny of their decisions and actions. We don’t oppose for opposition’s sake, but we do hold them to account. Where we agree, we support them. So we’re pleased they’re continuing to progress our plan for a brand new school in Abergavenny, but hope they will continue other projects like improving social care provision, renewing our leisure centres, keeping our recycling centres open, but also keeping council tax down. As they set their first budget over the coming weeks and months we will be scrutinising their proposals line by line and fighting to strike a balance between keeping taxes low while protecting the services we all depend on.