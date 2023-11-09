Oh Valiant Hearts

"O Valiant Hearts" is a hymn remembering the fallen of the First World War. It often features prominently in annual Remembrance Day services in the United Kingdom and the British Commonwealth.

Words were taken from a poem by Sir John Stanhope Arkwright (1872–1954), published in The Supreme Sacrifice, and other Poems in Time of War (1919)

It was set to music by the Rev. Dr. Charles Harris (1865-1936) who was Vicar of Colwall, Herefordshire between 1909-1929 and it is to his tune, referred to as Harris or sometimes The Supreme Sacrifice that the hymn is now almost always sung.

O valiant hearts who to your glory came

Through dust of conflict and through battle flame;

Tranquil you lie, your knightly virtue proved,

Your memory hallowed in the land you loved.

Proudly you gathered, rank on rank, to war

As who had heard God’s message from afar;

All you had hoped for, all you had, you gave,

To save mankind—yourselves you scorned to save.

Splendid you passed, the great surrender made;

Into the light that nevermore shall fade;

Deep your contentment in that blest abode,

Who wait the last clear trumpet call of God.

Long years ago, as earth lay dark and still,

Rose a loud cry upon a lonely hill,

While in the frailty of our human clay,

Christ, our Redeemer, passed the self same way.

Still stands His Cross from that dread hour to this,

Like some bright star above the dark abyss;

Still, through the veil, the Victor’s pitying eyes

Look down to bless our lesser Calvaries.

These were His servants, in His steps they trod,

Following through death the martyred Son of God:

Victor, He rose; victorious too shall rise

They who have drunk His cup of sacrifice.

O risen Lord, O Shepherd of our dead,

Whose cross has bought them and Whose staff has led,

In glorious hope their proud and sorrowing land

Commits her children to Thy gracious hand.