Two young entrepreneurs have spent the last three years selling eggs from their pet chickens with an honesty box outside their house.
When they aren’t in school, brothers, Jack, 8 and Harvey, 5, are found at the gate outside of their house in Cross Ash chatting to people who are purchasing eggs.
The boys took up this hobby during the COVID-19 pandemic because their family had to shield.
Their mum, Kelly Jenkins, said: “They have met so many lovely people selling eggs from our gate.
“People often leave them little treats in there, which is adorable. They have had chocolates, handmade gifts, books and little cards.”
Recently, they have taken up growing their own vegetables and selling them too.
Kelly added: “It was such a lovely buzz for them that this year they started growing their onions, tomatoes and other vegetables. It has been such a lovely learning experience for them. They have learnt what goes into keeping chickens, feeding and watering them.
“Any profit they make goes directly into their bank accounts for when they’re older.”