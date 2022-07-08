Young ‘eco warriors’ do their bit for town

Children from Cantref Primary with parents, carers and volunteers a the litter pick in Bailey Park, Abergavenny Pictures: Judith Evans from Keep Abergavenny Tidy (KAT)

Children from Cantref Primary have become ‘eco-warrior’ champions to raise awareness for their environment and help Abergavenny look its very best while raising funds for their school.

A 23-strong group of Year One pupils gave up their Saturday morning on a hot summer’s day to go on a sponsored litter pick in Bailey Park and were shocked by the amount they found.

The youngsters, aged five and six, collected eight full bags of mainly recyclable rubbish, with the help of 20 parents and five litter-picking volunteers from Keep Abergavenny Tidy. Their haul included lots of glass vodka bottles, cans and pizza boxes – and a pair of high heeled shoes.

The litter pick was held only days before judges arrive to assess the town’s entry in the prestigious Wales in Bloom competition with its emphasis on the environment. The children were provided with equipment such as gloves and litter picks.by Monmouthshire County Council.

The fund raising for the school is mainly through a JustGiving page, with a focus on purchasing much needed eco bins for the school playground.

The children went off in supervised groups throughout the park and surrounding roads after a health and safety briefing. The adults held the orange bags, and the children used the pickers.

They were then rewarded with ‘eco-warrior’ certificates and ice creams for their efforts and ended the event with a picnic.

“I wanted to involve the children in a challenge that is good for the environment, the local community and will make the children proud of themselves,” said main organiser and parent Laura Hoddy.

The organisers on behalf of KAT were Judy Evans and Maggie O’Connor.

“Abergavenny is such a beautiful place for the children to grow up in and we want it to stay that way,” said Laura.

“The children really enjoyed the litter pick.

‘‘They were all hot and tired but proud of what they had achieved. Some parents said it really made the children stop and notice how much litter is around our beautiful town, and that they will notice it more now. They were amazed how much litter they had picked up.

“I really hope it might encourage children in the community to litter pick regularly,” she said.

So far, through cash donations and the JustGiving page more than £400 has been raised for the school. If you would like to donate please click on https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/cantreflitterpick

KAT coordinator Helen Trevor Davies congratulated the children and parents for their efforts.

If you’d like to get involved in litter picking, please contact Helen on [email protected] Equipment can be loaned from Abergavenny Community Centre, the former Park Street school.