Young chefs line up for Rotary competition
Saturday 16th July 2022 11:00 am
Seen above are the 16 entrants with the three judges and the Food and Nutrition Teacher at KHS, Karen Brassington on the left of the picture (Pic from Abergavenny Rotary )
There was plenty of interest from pupils of Years 8 and 9 in the Rotary Young Chef Competition at King Henry VIII School yesterday, Tuesday July 12. The annual competition, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Abergavenny attracted 16 entrants with two finalists going forward to the Abergavenny Rotary Club Young Chef Competition at the Food Festival in September 2022.
“The standard and quality of the cooking was excellent again this year”, said Club President Robert Parker, “and it is very encouraging for the future of the food industry in Wales that so many young people have a flair and passion for cooking”.
