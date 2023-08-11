DESPITE Mardy Football Club having a good pre-season on the pitch, its ground Mardy Park has once again been hit by pointless vandalism.
The fencing surrounding the playing area at the Park has been a target for regular damage for some time and is now in poor condition as well as perimeter fence posts and other park furniture having suffered similarly.
In fact, Mardy Community Council recently considered the replacement of damaged picnic benches, but deferred the matter to consider the use of hopefully vandal-proof equipment.
Sadly, after an enjoyable afternoon for players and spectators at the Park a week last Saturday, the club were dismayed to discover on Sunday that parts of the metal goal post stanchions had been damaged.
The vandalism must have taken some force and will cost the club money for welding repairs to be carried out and may result in the posts having to be taken down after every game.
The police have been informed and local CCTV (which has also been subject to vandalism) viewed to hopefully identify the culprits.
A club statement says: “Mardy FC is a community club, run by volunteers, for the community.
“We try to make it as inclusive as possible, keeping costs down to a minimum through the hard work of the volunteers and the kindness of local sponsors.
“Unfortunately, a lot of time and effort has to be spent on clearing up and repairing after damage is done to equipment and facilities.
“We have asked kids to not swing / climb on the goal posts but overnight someone has once again caused this damage.
“This will now cost the club money to repair, which in turn means we have to raise funds through sponsorship or sadly through the fees to the players (young and old).
“Can we please ask that adults and their children do not continue to use the goal posts for climbing, swinging, or hammocks.
“We are keen not to have to resort to involvement of the authorities but if this continues we will have to try to recoup money from those causing the damage.
“The club would also appreciate any information given anonymously which might lead to the culprits being identified.”
Club chairman Chris Price said “The club are ambitious and have been making strides on and off the pitch for several years but it seems there are those in our community who seem to have thoughts only for their own mindless enjoyment”.