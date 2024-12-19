A yellow weather warning has been issued over Wales for Sunday, December 22.
The Met Office has placed a yellow weather warning for wind this coming Sunday.
The forecaster has said: “Strong and gusty northwesterly winds are expected to develop on Sunday. Gusts of 50-60 mph are expected.
“In addition, squally showers are likely with some hail and thunder possible in places. This has the potential to cause delays to public transport and some disruption to the road network, which may have a greater than usual impact given the busier pre-Christmas weekend travel.”
The weather warning is in place from midnight until 9pm. Some short term loss of power and other services is possible during this time period.