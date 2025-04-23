ALTHOUGH in gentrified Monmouthshire we’ve long moved on from shaking our spears at passing planes, we’re not above getting a little agitated when something unexpected and unusual appears in the big empty place above our heads.
Something like a yellow helicopter!
Although the bright red and distinctive green dragon’s tail of the Wales Air Ambulance helicopter is unmistakable and the eye-catching burgundy of a Royal helicopter is unmissable, what manner of creature flies about in a canary yellow chopper?
It’s not the army, they favour the olive green variety, and although the police enjoy a splash of yellow on their big birds, they mostly opt for a Darth Vader black colour scheme.
So if it’s not Bananaman or any of the above, what is this yellow oddity that dominated the Abergavenny skyline last week for a good 15 minutes?
That was the question raised by a handful of Chronicle readers and keen amateur camera enthusiast Gabriel Archan, who was about to run up the Skirrid last Thursday afternoon when he got sidetracked by the imposing chopper.
Gabe told the Chronicle, “As I approached the flanks I heard an infernal noise and thought it was one of the locals getting excited about the Easter weekend and chasing wild rabbits with a petrol strimmer. Yet on closer inspection, I noticed it was a helicopter causing the commotion as it hovered about the Skirrid like a drunken bee but without any black stripes.”
Gabe added, “Now there’s nothing unusual about seeing helicopters in the heavens, but you don’t often see such a garish yellow one. It made me wonder exactly what manner of person was in the cockpit and whose hands were on the joystick.”
Gabe continued, “To make matters worse, I’ve always had a deep-rooted phobia of the colour yellow. I’m like the anti-Van Gogh, I don’t see it as vibrant and energetic, I just see a nauseating and negative colour associated with madness.
“To be honest, seeing that bright yellow chopper in the skies made me feel quite ill, and it was all I could do to shoot some video footage and capture a few pics before I feinted with the negative connotations it all.
“Luckily, for me, I never go anywhere with my personal assistant Biggles. She’s from Portugal and used to strong men having sudden turns. After a few slaps around the face and a couple of aspirin, I felt right as rain again and was ready to continue my run up the Skirrild while Biggles fled into town to get me a Greggs for the descent.
“By the time I had made it to the top, the chopper was long gone, but I’m still none the wiser as to its true purpose. I could Google it but that would be too easy. Perhaps your readers can help. To clarify, does anyone know what the bright yellow chopper circling the Skirrid at about 2.30 pm last Thursday was?”
At ease readers. Explanations are not needed. The clue was the word ‘Electricity’ emblazoned upon its side. The yellow helicopters are in the service of the National Grid and are used to inspect and maintain pylons and power lines.
Yet another mystery in a world of many has been solved!