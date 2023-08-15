Wye Valley NHS Trust was caring for two patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, August 6, figures show.
The latest NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital with Covid-19 the same day the previous week.
Across England, there were 1,912 people in hospital with Covid as of August 6.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 81% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show six new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Wye Valley NHS Trust in the week to August 4.