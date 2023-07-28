Wye Valley NHS Trust was caring for two patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital with Covid-19 the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 1,066 people in hospital with Covid as of July 23. The number of hospital patients with Covid-19 decreased by 3% in the last week.
The figures also show that no new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Wye Valley NHS Trust in the week to July 21.
Due to changes with how the NHS records admissions, monthly comparisons are not available.