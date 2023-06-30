Wye Valley NHS Trust was caring for two patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on June 25 was up from one on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 1,375 people in hospital with Covid as of June 25. The number of hospital patients with Covid-19 decreased 26% in the last week.
The figures also show that no new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Wye Valley NHS Trust in the week to June 23.
Due to changes with how the NHS records admissions, monthly comparisons are not available.