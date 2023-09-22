Wye Valley NHS Trust was caring for six patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on September 17 was up from five on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 3,019 people in hospital with Covid as of September 17.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 18% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that one new patient with Covid was admitted to hospital in Wye Valley NHS Trust in the week to September 15.