Wye Valley NHS Trust was caring for one patient with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital with Covid-19 the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 1,669 people in hospital with Covid as of March 10.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 46% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show two new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Wye Valley NHS Trust in the week to March 8.