Wye Valley NHS Trust cares for 32 Covid-19 patients in hospital
Wye Valley NHS Trust was caring for 32 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on September 28 was up from 19 on the same day the previous week.
There were nine beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Wye Valley NHS Trust.
Across England there were 7,024 people in hospital with Covid as of September 28, with 160 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 24% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 11%.
The figures also show that 25 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Wye Valley NHS Trust in the week to September 26. This was up from 18 in the previous seven days.