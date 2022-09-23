Wye Valley NHS Trust cares for 19 Covid-19 patients in hospital
Wye Valley NHS Trust was caring for 19 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on September 21 was up from 12 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Wye Valley NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 46% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 13.
Across England there were 5,142 people in hospital with Covid as of September 21, with 145 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 18% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 3%.
The figures also show that 18 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Wye Valley NHS Trust in the week to September 19. This was up from 15 in the previous seven days.