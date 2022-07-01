Wye Valley NHS Trust cares for 19 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Wye Valley NHS Trust cares for 19 Covid-19 patients in hospitalWye Valley NHS Trust was caring for 19 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on June 28 was up from 13 on the same day the previous week.
There were seven beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Wye Valley NHS Trust.
Across England there were 8,120 people in hospital with Covid as of June 28, with 205 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 101% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 72%.
The figures also show that 24 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Wye Valley NHS Trust in the week to June 26. This was the same number as in the previous seven days.