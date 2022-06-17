Wye Valley NHS Trust cares for 19 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Wye Valley NHS Trust was caring for 19 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on June 14 was up from 10 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Wye Valley NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 58% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 12.

Across England there were 4,722 people in hospital with Covid as of June 14, with 130 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 18% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 25%.