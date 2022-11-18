Wye Valley NHS Trust cares for 17 Covid-19 patients in hospital
Wye Valley NHS Trust was caring for 17 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on Nov-16 was up from nine on the same day the previous week.
There were 55 beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Wye Valley NHS Trust.
Across England there were 5,010 people in hospital with Covid as of Nov-16, with 122 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 52% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 41%.
The figures also show that 15 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Wye Valley NHS Trust in the week to Nov-14. This was up from 11 in the previous seven days.