Wye Valley NHS Trust cares for 13 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Wye Valley NHS Trust was caring for 13 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on June 21 was down from 19 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Wye Valley NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 remained unchanged compared to four weeks ago.

Across England there were 6,002 people in hospital with Covid as of June 21, with 149 of them in mechanical ventilation beds – though none were at Wye Valley NHS Trust.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 29% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 5%.