Wye Valley NHS Trust was caring for 12 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on September 24 was up from six on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 3,087 people in hospital with Covid as of September 24.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 22% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that six new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Wye Valley NHS Trust in the week to September 22.