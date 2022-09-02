Wrestling fans warned to check travel plans as huge crowds expected at Principality Stadium
Wrestling fans heading to Cardiff for the historic ‘Clash at the Castle’ event at the Principality Stadium are being encouraged to plan their journeys carefully.
Tens of thousands of wrestling fans are set to visit the Welsh capital on Saturday September 3 for the first major wrestling stadium event in the UK for 30 years.
The rail and road networks around Cardiff are expected to be very busy, so visitors are urged to follow the latest travel advice from TfW, its rail industry partners and Traffic Wales to ensure their journey goes as smoothly as possible.
Jan Chaudhry-Van der Velde, Transport for Wales managing director, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming the tens of thousands of WWE fans to Cardiff and will be doing all we can to get people in and out of Cardiff as efficiently as possible.
“We’ll be using all available train carriages, strengthening services around Cardiff and the surrounding areas and supporting our rail services with additional road transport, where needed.
“We have a detailed and well-established plan in place for after the event and it’s vital that people familiarise themselves with the post-event queuing system in advance.
“Queues are unavoidable with so many people wishing to travel but we would like to thank customers in advance for their patience and cooperation.”
GWR will be running additional trains to Newport and Bristol Temple Meads from 2247, and to Swansea from 2253.
GWR customer service & operations director, Richard Rowland, said: “We’re doing all we can to help customers home following the wrestling and we are pleased to be able to provide these additional services.
“But Cardiff Central is going to be especially busy after the WWE and we would encourage customers to check journey times and allow sufficient time to queue to board trains safely”.
Dorian Davies, head of readiness and resilience at Network Rail said: “I’m pleased to say Network Rail has no planned engineering works which would affect passengers travelling to and from the event on Saturday 3 September.
“We’re working very closely with our train operating partners to ensure rail services run as smoothly as possible but we would like to remind passengers to check before travelling, this weekend, as services will be much busier than usual.”
People travelling within Cardiff are encouraged to make use of local buses, bike hire schemes and walking routes for shorter journeys into the city centre.
After the event passengers are reminded that Cardiff Queen Street station will close at 9.30pm.
All passengers travelling on Saturday September 3 are advised to check for the latest travel information for their outward and return journeys using the TfW website, app and social media channels.
Main routes of the road network leading to and around Cardiff, such the M4, A48(M) and A4232, might be busier than usual due to the event, so road users are advised to plan ahead and allow plenty of time for their journey.
Up-to-the-minute traffic information for the trunk road network is available on the Traffic Wales website and on Traffic Wales’s social media channels.
