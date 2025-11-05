Concerns have been echoed in the Senedd that the Welsh Government does not see one Gwent county as an important part of Wales’ future.
It comes after a Labour councillor and a Conservative Senedd member both said that there is an evident disconnect between the border county and the administration in Cardiff Bay.
During a debate in Monmouthshire County Council recently on the revised local development plan, the Deputy Leader of the authority, Cllr Paul Griffiths, said:
“I came to the firm conviction that Welsh Government was simply wrong.”
“They [Welsh Government], had a misconception of Monmouthshire that that was some fringe authority with no significant role to play in the future of Wales or the region, with no significant economic role to play.”
Further in the Council’s debate, the Deputy Leader said that he believed the county does have a significant role to play, both regionally and into England.
Peter Fox, the Senedd Member for Monmouth, said he was surprised to find himself agreeing with a Labour Cabinet member from County Hall, but that there appears to be a disconnect between government and local authorities in Wales.
Mr Fox quoted these comments in the Senedd to the Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, and asked the Welsh Government to let the county play its role.
“It is not often that I find myself agreeing with the Labour Deputy Leader of Monmouthshire County Council, but on this occasion he was right,” he said.
“His comments were an eye opener, especially as Labour rule in both Monmouthshire and Cardiff.”
“We are all aware of splits between UK and Welsh Labour, but perhaps those cracks run even deeper between Welsh Labour and Labour Councils, this would suggest they do.”
“Monmouthshire has a significant role to play both in Wales and in England now and in the future. I champion this cause every week in Cardiff Bay.”
The Momouth MS reminded the Welsh Government that Monmouthshire leads Wales in Wholesale & Retail Trade employment, has the most businesses in Scientific Activities, is a major player in construction, and is a key agricultural hub.
