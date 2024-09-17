Minnie’s intellect, personality and platform presence took her to the high echelons of the Labour movement, in which she was considered the best woman orator in Britain. She was the first full time woman labour organiser in Wales, agent to Ramsay MacDonald, Wales President of the Independent Labour Party and Parliamentary candidate for Bournemouth when such positions were very rare for a woman - and all when she was still in her thirties. In 1926, when catastrophic ill-health forced her to stand down from her national labour roles, she was replaced by Ellen Wilkinson and Oswald Mosely respectively.