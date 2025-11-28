WI members carried handmade banners through Usk to St Mary’s Priory Church for the Gwent Federation of Women’s Institutes annual “Light a Candle” service, hosted by the Rev Sally Ingle-Gillis. The procession was led by Mary Clarke, Chair of GFWI; Chair of NFWI Wales Jill Rundle, along with Sarah Thomas; and dignitaries from Usk Town Council, Monmouthshire County Council and guests.

This important event highlights the WI campaign “Not in My Name” to raise awareness of the need to stop violence perpetrated against women and girls and seeks to recruit male ambassadors to pledge never to use, excuse or remain silent about male violence. WI members across Gwent actively supported the campaign by crafting banners with Machen WI placed second and Goytre and Penperlleni WI highly commended in a Wales NFWI competition.

The banners were given a prominent place inside the church along with a wedding dress constructed by Liz Davies of Llandenny WI on which the names of women murdered were sewn.

Barbara Compitus of Usk WI along with Liz Davies read “Lovestruck”, a refuge poem with Cllr Peter Strong of Monmouthshire County Council reading “Be the Blessing”. Barbara also wrote a literary piece “Alone” to raise awareness of femicide.

Speakers included Mike Wilkinson, Assistant CEO of the charity, New Pathways, spoke of their work helping 10,000 victims of rape and sexual violence annually. Zhivago Greaux of St Joseph’s Boxing Club and Sound Cymru on his work mentoring young men to fulfil their potential in a non-violent way. Nicola Awni, the GFWI Waterloo Project Champion, gave an impassioned speech in which she explained that being exposed to misogynistic behaviour on websites at an early age, can, in some cases, lead to abusive behaviours towards females in later life. . She thanked the network of WI members across Wales for their commitment to the campaign to end violence against women and girls.

The morning ended with refreshments provided by Usk WI.

