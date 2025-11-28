Speakers included Mike Wilkinson, Assistant CEO of the charity, New Pathways, spoke of their work helping 10,000 victims of rape and sexual violence annually. Zhivago Greaux of St Joseph’s Boxing Club and Sound Cymru on his work mentoring young men to fulfil their potential in a non-violent way. Nicola Awni, the GFWI Waterloo Project Champion, gave an impassioned speech in which she explained that being exposed to misogynistic behaviour on websites at an early age, can, in some cases, lead to abusive behaviours towards females in later life. . She thanked the network of WI members across Wales for their commitment to the campaign to end violence against women and girls.