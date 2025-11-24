Until now people from Abergavenny who want to take part in a parkrun have had to travel to Pontypool or further. The good news is that, after months of planning, a new parkrun has been set up locally. It starts about 200 metres up the old railway line from Llanfoist Crossing, and is a 5-kilometre course up to Govilon and back.
Cath Barton, a member of the core team of volunteers who support the local parkrun says, “This is a free, weekly, community event that welcomes everyone, walkers as well as runners and joggers. It is not a race – you go at your own pace and you will never be last, as there is always a volunteer Tailwalker. However, if you would like a record of your time you can sign up for a barcode which you show at the end of the event. All details on the parkrun website – www.parkrun.org.uk/register.
“At our inaugural Llanfoist Crossing event on November 22 we had 373 people who completed the course, an amazing turnout. As well as lots of locals, we were delighted to welcome people who normally take part in Monmouth, where the parkrun course has, like so much of the town, been badly flooded. We also had visitors from other parts of South Wales and beyond. Sixteen people were taking part in their first ever parkrun, others had already done hundreds.
“Come and join us any Saturday at 9am. Read our webpage for more details and also to find out how to volunteer with us - www.parkrun.org.uk/llanfoistcrossing.”
Under-11s can take part in the Llanfoist Crossing parkrun with an adult, but there is also an established 2-kilometre parkrun for young people (aged four to 14 years) in Bailey Park every Sunday morning, details here – www.parkrun.org.uk/bailey-juniors.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.