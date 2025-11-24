Cath Barton, a member of the core team of volunteers who support the local parkrun says, “This is a free, weekly, community event that welcomes everyone, walkers as well as runners and joggers. It is not a race – you go at your own pace and you will never be last, as there is always a volunteer Tailwalker. However, if you would like a record of your time you can sign up for a barcode which you show at the end of the event. All details on the parkrun website – www.parkrun.org.uk/register.