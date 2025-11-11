Hundreds of people came together in Abergavenny to remember the fallen for a service to honour those who fought for their freedom.
A parade from the Town Hall to the War Memorial at the bottom of Frogmore Street saw veterans, cadets, emergency services and local dignitaries march past the onlooking crowd, all of whom happily displayed appreciation for their service.
On Armistice Day, Tuesday November 11, the town once again fell silent for two minutes to commemorate the moment the First World War came to an end in 1918. Locals gathered outside the Town Hall at 11am as a maroon gun salute inside Abergavenny Castle marked the start and end of the silence.
The town’s famous Borough Band line up to lead the parade from the Town Hall to the War Memorial. (Tindle)
Leader of Monmouthshire County Council, Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby, was followed by Abergavenny Mayor, Cllr Phillip Bowyer, in the parade. (Tindle)
Hundreds of people followed the Remembrance Sunday parade through the town centre. (Tindle)
The sculpture of a soldier leaning on his Lee Enfield rifle set the scene for a poignant service. (Tindle)
Army cadets preparing to parade alongside veterans and local dignitaries. (Tindle)
Wreaths were laid by lots of local organisations and charities. (Tindle)
A second memorial bench was unveiled near the War Memorial on Frogmore Street on Tuesday. (Tindle)
Shoppers in Abergavenny Town Centre paused for a short service on Tuesday morning. (Tindle)
The Abergavenny Mayor was joined by past Mayor, Cllr Chris Holland, while accompanying RBL Abergavenny Chair, Peter Farthing and the Standard Bearer. Revd. Jeff Pearce officiated a short service on Tuesday morning. (Tindle)
Members of Abergavenny’s Ukrainian community offered a display of solidarity at the service. (Tindle)
People of all ages and generations lined the streets. (Tindle)
