AS the winds howled, the rains lashed, and the temperatures plummeted last Sunday, not everyone was safely tucked away indoors, nursing hangovers and eating crumpets!
The likes of Rebecca Perry could be found beneath the grey slate skies and wading through bitterly cold water on a remote mountaintop pond, all in the name of charity.
The 45-year-old Crickhowell lady is swimming 10k in stages at the Keepers Pond to raise money for Dementia UK.
Although the wild waters of this popular beauty spot may seem both irresistible and refreshing on a balmy Summer’s day when the skies are blue and the temperatures rocket, in the cold November rain, it’s about as inviting as Christmas dinner to a turkey.
Yet, the care worker from Llanfoist’s Foxhunters Care Home is made of stern stuff, and having seen firsthand the terrible damage that dementia has inflicted upon many of the residents she helps care for, Rebecca wasn’t about to let a little adverse weather get in the way of raising badly needed funds for charity.
Rebecca told the Chronicle, “Although I’m used to wild swimming all year around, I’ve never committed to any great distance before. Usually, when I visit the Keepers I’ll do a couple of widths, and I’ll stay in the water for about 10 to 15 minutes, in the summer usually longer, but this time around I’m dong four lengths and three widths in each session, and I’m in the water for about 45 minutes, so as you can imagine, things are a little different.”
In temperatures of 10 degrees, and minus a wetsuit, Rebecca is halfway through her November swim challenge. The weather has, shall we say, been a nightmare, but that’s the nature of the beast, and Rebecca is used to taking precautions.
“Because I suffer from Raynaud’s, I always make sure I’m double-gloved, double-capped and double socked before stepping foot into the water,” explained Rebecca.
“I struggle with wetsuits, so I don’t use them, but I always make sure I’m using a tow float, wearing some high-vis, and have a spotter. I tend to stick close to the banks when swimming lengths in case I get into trouble or if the mists suddenly move in.”
Rebecca added, “Swimming widths is a different story, but I think the important thing is to only swim in the conditions you’re comfortable in, and let someone know where you are. For example, I’ll always message my other half to let them know when I’m out.”
During her challenge to date, Rebecca has faced dispiriting deluges, whirling winds, and the occasional glimpse of a fragment of blue sky. The forecast for the remainder of her challenge isn’t great, but she’s way past the point of no return.
“I’ll see it through to the bitter end,” She laughed.
“The torrential rain is kind of nice when you’re in the water because everything goes still and peaceful. The wind on the other hand makes waves, and that makes the business of trying to generate body heat while exerting enough energy to stay afloat and move that little bit harder.”
Rebecca mused, “I think I’ve accidentally drunk my body weight in pond water on more than one occasion, but it’s all worth it. I’ve already reached my target and we’re not finished yet!”
