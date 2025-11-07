He completed his first charity challenge in 2022, hiking up The Sugarloaf—one of the highest peaks in the Brecon Beacons—every day for five days, raising £1,500 and earning the Sir Terry Wogan Fundraiser of the Year Award. Then in 2023 and 2024, he powered through 12 months of 12 monthly challenges, tackling running, climbing, abseiling, baking, cycling, canoeing, paragliding, creating art photos to sell, and even giving a week of piano and singing performances—racking up three more prestigious fundraiser awards. This year, he set himself a new goal: to create a Christmas song that spreads joy and raises funds for those in need.