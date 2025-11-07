A talented 14-year-old from Raglan has released a heartfelt Christmas single to raise money for BBC Children in Need.
Dante Valaydon-Pillay, a Year 9 student at Dean Close School in Gloucester and formerly of St John’s on the Hill in Chepstow, wrote, composed, and recorded Give a Little Christmas — performing both piano and vocals — as part of his personal challenge to support children and families facing hardship.
Dante’s fundraising journey began in 2022, inspired by his own experiences. In 2017, his mother suffered multiple strokes following complications from an appendix operation.
Dante, who was only six at the time, spent his birthday by her bedside while she remained in a coma for five days and critically ill for three months.
At nine, Dante learned about children in need of emergency respite care and decided to take action.
“When I was nearly six, my mum became seriously ill after a routine operation,” Dante explains. “It was a scary time, but I was lucky — my family looked after me. I want to help children who don’t have that kind of support.”
He completed his first charity challenge in 2022, hiking up The Sugarloaf—one of the highest peaks in the Brecon Beacons—every day for five days, raising £1,500 and earning the Sir Terry Wogan Fundraiser of the Year Award. Then in 2023 and 2024, he powered through 12 months of 12 monthly challenges, tackling running, climbing, abseiling, baking, cycling, canoeing, paragliding, creating art photos to sell, and even giving a week of piano and singing performances—racking up three more prestigious fundraiser awards. This year, he set himself a new goal: to create a Christmas song that spreads joy and raises funds for those in need.
Last year, Dante received a ‘Highly Commended’ trophy in the Fundraiser Category at the BBC Radio Gloucestershire ‘Make a Difference’ ceremony for his continued fundraising for Children in Need.
Dressed in his signature yellow suit, a nod to Children in Need, he thanked everyone who had supported him throughout his journey and dedicated the award to “all the kind people who helped me this year, and a big thank you to everyone who donated to Children in Need,” he said.
Give a Little Christmas was recorded at New Junction Music Room in Abergavenny, with generous support from producer Matt Watkins and Welsh guitarist Jim Ramsay, both of whom donated their time and expertise.
Jim Ramsay said: “It was an absolute pleasure to work on this song with Dante, and an honour to be part of his worthy cause.”
Matt Watkins added: “Dante came to me with just the basics of the song, but I could hear that it already had plenty of Christmas spirit in the melody and words, so we were off to a great start right from the beginning!”
As Dante sings: “Give a little Christmas, let your kindness shine, It’s not just the season — it’s love in the rhyme.”
