A Govilon couple has successfully walked across the entire Namib Desert for a charity close to their hearts after buying their entry to the challenge as an anniversary present.
Sharon and Gareth Havard trekked 105KM over the African sands, dry river beds and boulders, where daytime temperatures exceeded 40oC, alongside other fundraisers from across Wales and a couple of the country’s most famous rugby stars.
“We have been overwhelmed by the generosity of so many friends and family who have supported us throughout this journey,” they said upon returning home.
“We cannot thank them enough. By funding the travel costs ourselves, we have been able to ensure that 100% of funds raised go directly to Prostate Cymru.”
“It has proved to be an experience of a lifetime for us both and we feel proud and fortunate to have shared this achievement with such an extraordinary group of people.”
The couple continue to make a difference closer to home, with regular awareness stands and events including fundraisers at Abergavenny Rugby Club taking place this year.
Over 25 fundraisers took on the challenge, which has raised over £170,000 in total to aid the charity’s work to support awareness and research into the disease. The couple alone have raised almost £12,000 for the charity to date.
The mission itself was Hosted by EHRA (Elephant Human Relations Aid), a Namibian charity promoting peaceful coexistence between desert elephants and local communities. The trek saw participants spend days navigating rugged terrain, dry riverbeds, and soaring sand dunes in intense heat.
Among those taking part was one of Prostate Cymru’s Ambassadors, Lyn Jones. The former Ospreys and Dragons coach, who has shared his own prostate cancer journey since being diagnosed in 2020 has become a passionate advocate for awareness and early testing since experiencing treatment for the disease.
Jones also made an appearance at Abergavenny Rugby Club this year to speak at an event raising money for the charity.
Also joining the trek was Welsh rugby legend Ieuan Evans MBE. The charity said the former British & Irish Lions and Wales international winger, who captained his country and earned over 70 caps during an illustrious career, brought much-needed enthusiasm, motivation and morale to the group as they pushed through the desert together.
Tina Tew, Chief Executive of Prostate Cymru said, “The Big Trek to Namibia has been an extraordinary success and we are incredibly proud of everyone who took part.”
“This was no ordinary challenge, it required real resilience, teamwork and commitment. The funds raised will make a lasting difference, helping us to continue providing vital education, support and research to improve men’s health across Wales.”
“Every step taken in Namibia helps us take another step forward in the fight against prostate cancer.”
The Big Trek to Namibia marked another milestone in the charity’s fundraising efforts, which receives no government funding. That means events like this are essential to ensuring that life-saving information, testing, and support continue to reach communities across Wales.
Tina added, “We are so grateful to all who took part, as well as everyone who donated and supported them. Together, they’ve achieved something truly remarkable.”
