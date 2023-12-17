A WOMAN has denied causing the death of a 75-year-old pensioner in a supermarket car park collision on New Year's Eve.
May Wah Grace Mustey, 45, of Maypole, near Monmouth, pleaded not guilty at Cardiff Crown Court to causing the death by dangerous driving of Gwendoline Mary Owen at the Waitrose store in Monmouth on Saturday, December 31, 2022.
The incident involving a Toyota Yaris happened shortly after 4pm, and the pensioner, who had been walking in the car park, later died in hospital from her injuries.
A trial date at Cardiff Crown Court of October 14 was set by Judge Simon Mills, with a preliminary hearing set for February 12, 2024.
Mustey was granted unconditional bail.