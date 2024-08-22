WEST MERCIA Police are appealing for witnesses to a ‘stabbing’ at a Hereford barbers on Saturday morning.
The incident happened both inside and outside the Best Trim Barbers in Belmont, between 10.45am and 11.15am on Saturday, August 17, when a 37-year-old man received stab type injuries to his arm.
Police say the assault is believed to have taken place on the street immediately outside the barbers as well as within the premises itself.
The victim received medical treatment for the injuries and two men were arrested – one man, aged 36, for assaulting the man causing grievous bodily harm with intent and another, aged 40, for obstructing police and assisting an offender.
Detective Constable Philip Harvey of Hereford Police said: “We understand incidents of this nature can be alarming, but we would like to reassure members of the public we believe this to be an isolated incident.
“We are appealing for any witnesses that were in the vicinity of Best Trim, or the entrance to Asda supermarket in Belmont, Hereford, between these times that may have witnessed this incident or anyone else who can assist us with our enquiries to come forward.”
Anyone with information should contact [email protected], quoting reference number 185i of August 17 or call 01432 347191.