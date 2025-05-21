The final five shortlisted artists for the 2025 competition were selected by music industry experts from the likes of Clash, DIY, Klust, God Is In The TV, The Quietus, Hard of Hearing, Vocal Girls and So Young; earning them a coveted spot in last night’s final. They were following in the footsteps of 2024 Rising winners The Orchestra (For Now), who have since gone on to secure industry acclaim from BBC 6 Music, NME, Rolling Stone, The Line of Best Fit, Clash and many more.