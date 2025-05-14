Raglan Baptist Church has awarded its community heroes for 2025 at a ceremony held in the sunshine on a glorious Saturday.
Sylvia Meredith, of Coffee and Computers, Joan Barrington from the WI and various other organisations and Janet Thomas were all recognised for their work in the community.
Rick Walker was recognised for his work with the local Scouts and Caroline Hincliffe received plaudits from the Raglan School support PTFA.
South Wales East MS, Laura Anne Jones, was present at the celebrations which included a BBQ, plant sale, cafe and a bouncy castle.
“It was great to see so many local residents enjoying themselves on such a lovely sunny Saturday in Monmouthshire.”