This morning in Abergavenny, the weather will be cool with scattered showers nearby.
The morning temperature will be around 6°C.
Moving into the afternoon, conditions will remain cool with continued scattered showers.
The maximum temperature will reach 6°C.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will be slightly warmer with scattered showers still in the vicinity, compared to today.
In the afternoon, it will remain cool with scattered showers persisting.
Overall, the day will see a slight increase in temperature, with a minimum of 7°C and a maximum of 7°C.
Over the next few days, Abergavenny will experience a general trend of cool temperatures with scattered showers nearby.
Minimum temperatures will be around 6°C, while maximum temperatures will reach up to 8°C.
