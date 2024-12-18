This morning in Abergavenny, there will be moderate rain with the temperature starting at 12°C.
By the afternoon, the rain will continue, and the temperature will slightly decrease to 11°C.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will shift to clear skies with a cool start at 6°C.
The afternoon will bring sunny conditions, maintaining the temperature at 6°C.
Over the next few days, Abergavenny will experience a general trend of patchy rain nearby with temperatures ranging from a cool 6°C up to a milder 11°C.
This article was automatically generated