This morning in Abergavenny, there will be moderate rain with a temperature of 14°C.
In the afternoon, the rain will lighten, and the temperature will drop to 11°C.
Tomorrow morning, the conditions will be slightly cooler with scattered showers nearby and a temperature of 9°C.
By the afternoon, the temperature will slightly decrease to 8°C, with scattered showers continuing.
The overall conditions for tomorrow will be cooler and wet, with a maximum temperature of 8°C.
Over the next few days, the general trend indicates a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers.
Temperatures will range from a low of 1°C to a high of 8°C.
