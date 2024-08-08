A WILDFIRE destroyed three acres of grassland near a local beauty spot before firefighters put it out.
The blaze ripped through vegetation near Keeper's Pond close to the summit of the Blorenge mountain around 11am on Tuesday, July 30.
Images on social media showed smoke rising near the popular walking and picnic spot.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that the wildfire was a category two, and was spread over a remote mountainside area of grass, bracken and heather.
Crews from the Brynmawr, Blaenavon and Brecon stations attended, and Brecon firefighters posted: "This morning we were called to support our colleagues at South Wales Fire and Rescue Service to assist with extinguishing a large fire in the open near Blaenavon.
"Through great team work we achieved a successful outcome and limited the spread of fire.
"WM all-terrain vehicle 10 was specifically requested due to its water capabilities and the terrain.
"Remember that arson is a crime and carries a prison sentence if prosecuted!"
The smell of the smoke from the blaze spread into neighbouring areas, and some residents took to social media to complain that the fire "stinks" and the "thick" smoke was making "ash fall from the sky".
One poster added: "Absolute no surprise at all, all the people up there having barbecues, lighting fires, it’s been an accident waiting to happen."
Another posts said: "They just don't break out, some idiot I expect."
“I was only saying two days ago, the mountain fires will start soon,” noted one poster.
And a woman added: “I noticed (and smelt) the smoke cloud coming down the valley from Blaina to Abertillery. That was around 12.15pm.”
A spokesperson from SWFRS said: "Colleagues and specialist equipment from Mid and West Wales Fire Service also attended and aided SWFRS in extinguishing the fire.
"The stop message was given at 12.36pm."