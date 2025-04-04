He announced, “Those who were in the last war learned that the cries of honour and empire were deceptions. We went to war for democracy and what we got out of it was Nazi Germany. It was a useless slaughter of millions of men for four years. Yet however much of a pacifist I may be, I could not say to the Czechs ‘Don’t resist. Mr Chamberlain’s surrender last week has left democracy much more weak. The person I would have liked to have visited Hitler would have been a tough-working man, a rough-tongued, hard-headed trade unionist because he would have told Hitler something different. He would have said, “Look here, we don’t want to fight, but if you do this, we bloody well will.”