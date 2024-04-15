Fairies are said to love feasting, drinking, hunting, and playing pranks, but their biggest passion is for music and dance. In his 1880 book, ‘British Goblins: Welsh Folk-Lore, Fairy Mythology, Legends And Traditions,’ author Wirt Sikes writes, “The Welsh fairies are most often dancing together when seen. They seek to entice mortals to dance with them, and when anyone is drawn to do so, it is more than probable he will not return to his friends for a long time. Edmund William Rees, of Aberystwyth, was thus drawn away by the fairies, and came back at the year’s end, looking very bad. But he could not give a very clear account of what he had been about, only said he had been dancing. This was a common thing in these cases. Either they were not able to, or they dared not, talk about their experiences.”