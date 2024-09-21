THE Llangattock-Vibon-Avel Ploughing Match scheduled for tomorrow (Sunday, September 22) has been cancelled owing to wet weather.
A post on the LVA Ploughing and Agricultural Society’s Facebook page this morning says: “CANCELLED: We are sad to announce that due to the severe weather conditions and more forecast (more rain than we thought), we have gathered at the match site this morning and have made the very difficult decision to cancel the match and show tomorrow!
“Thank you to all our sponsors, competitors and helpers who’ve already put it lots of work and entries towards preparing for the show, unfortunately nothing will be going ahead now until next year!
“It has been decided that the judging of the ALL of the children and young adult classes will go ahead by PHOTO ENTRY!
“All photos must be sent to Suzi Carter by 12:00 (noon) on MONDAY 23rd by email ([email protected]) or by message (07743 788891) along with a name, contact number and class details!