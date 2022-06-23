Welsh storyteller opens refurbished school library

Children’s writer and storyteller, Daniel Morden, recently re-opened the library at Our Lady and St Michael’s Primary School, on a day full of the magic of imagination.

Daniel Morden lives in Abergavenny and is a renowned storyteller and published writer.

He has travelled the world collecting and telling stories and has been storyteller in residence at both the Royal National Theatre and the Barbican Centre in London.

His published works include Dark Tales from the Woods, Tree of Leaf and Flame and Secret Tales from Wales.

Mr Morden joined pupils from all year groups for interactive storytelling sessions, where he read some of the stories from several books he has written.

Daniel Morden said: “The boundaries of our language are the boundaries of our world, so I was delighted to help open a new school library. I am sure that the children will benefit from this wonderful resource and begin a lifelong love of reading. Well done to the school and the PTA!”

The library has been refurbished by the school’s PTA to create an immersive retreat where all pupils can discover the joy of a good book. As well as redesigning the layout to create unique zones for the children, repainting throughout and replacing old furniture, the project involved re-cataloguing all the books as well as adding new titles. The next phase of the project will see children able to check out their chosen books to borrow.

Anushka Mirando and Ria O’Reilly, co-chairs of the PTA said: “We wanted to make the library more than a room with books in it.

‘‘We wanted to make a space that the children would look forward to being in. We know that literacy is one of the biggest gifts we can give young people.

‘‘The school recently invested in an excellent digital reading scheme. We wanted to create a library that gives children the ability to stimulate imagination and encourage curiosity.

“The school community has come together to realise this vision. We look forward to book swaps, storytelling sessions from visiting authors, and creative writing workshops. We also want to thank Mayumi Takahagi from the Abergavenny Origami Club, and Danielle Farrington, local artist, who created the wonderful artwork to enhance the space.”