THE WINNERS of the latest Premium Bonds prize draw have been announced - with 142  winners in Wales scooping up a combined total of £1,935,000 in high prizes.

Of the 142 winners from Wales, the average winning amount of Premium Bonds was £39,207. Two residents won £100,000, 13 won £50,000, 13 people won £25,000, and 38 people won £10,000.

Erik Scholz, Casino Expert from OnlineCasinosAT.com, analysed the Premium Bond data. He said: "Investing in premium bonds offers numerous benefits. As of August, the average return stands at an impressive 4.40%, all tax-free. Moreover, the odds of winning with each bond are 21,000 to 1, providing a compelling opportunity for potential gains while enjoying tax advantages."

In total £45,905,000 was won between 3,251 winners in the UK. The luckiest region, based on winnings per £1000 in holdings, was West Sussex, whose winners received £2,920,000 with only £4,125,723 in holdings - £707 for every £1000 held.

To check to see if you have won a Premium Bond prize, you will need to find your holder's number and NS&I number and head over to the prize checker. You can do this in the app or find it on any communication about your bonds.

Alternatively, you can check your account via the NS&I website.