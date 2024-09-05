THE WINNERS of the latest Premium Bonds prize draw have been announced - with 142 winners in Wales scooping up a combined total of £1,935,000 in high prizes.
Of the 142 winners from Wales, the average winning amount of Premium Bonds was £39,207. Two residents won £100,000, 13 won £50,000, 13 people won £25,000, and 38 people won £10,000.
Erik Scholz, Casino Expert from OnlineCasinosAT.com, analysed the Premium Bond data. He said: "Investing in premium bonds offers numerous benefits. As of August, the average return stands at an impressive 4.40%, all tax-free. Moreover, the odds of winning with each bond are 21,000 to 1, providing a compelling opportunity for potential gains while enjoying tax advantages."
In total £45,905,000 was won between 3,251 winners in the UK. The luckiest region, based on winnings per £1000 in holdings, was West Sussex, whose winners received £2,920,000 with only £4,125,723 in holdings - £707 for every £1000 held.
To check to see if you have won a Premium Bond prize, you will need to find your holder's number and NS&I number and head over to the prize checker. You can do this in the app or find it on any communication about your bonds.