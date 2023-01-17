The solar farm, which is up to 32MW, is on land at Penpergwm, approximately 4km southeast of Abergavenny. The site was identified following an extensive site selection process across the region. Biodiversity measures proposed for the site include the planting of new and reinforcement of existing hedgerows to promote species diversity and green corridors. Bat and bird boxes will also be installed along with the creation of bee banks, badger gates, dormice nests, reptile hibernacula and invertebrate hotels.