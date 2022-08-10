Welsh ministers banned from tourist attraction due to ‘anti-tourism’ policies

When the change to the number of days holiday homes would have to be let out for to qualify for a council tax exemption was announced by the Welsh Government in May, finance minister Rebecca Evans said: “Following our consultation the Welsh Government is of the view that properties let out as self-catering accommodation on an infrequent basis should be liable for council tax. Increased letting criteria will ensure that self-catering properties are classed as non-domestic only if they are being used for business purposes for the majority of the year.”