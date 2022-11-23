Monmouthshire County Council, in collaboration with Overmonnow Primary School and Ysgol Gymraeg Y Fin, is set to create a Welsh medium seedling provision in Monmouth.
The Welsh medium seedling provision will be under the leadership, governance, and management of Ysgol Gymraeg Y Ffin and located on the Overmonnow Primary School site.
he provision will be for nursery, reception, and year 1 pupils and provides parents with the opportunity to access education for their child locally through the medium of Welsh.
Creating Welsh medium provision in Monmouth supports the Welsh Governments strategy of one million Welsh speakers by 2050.
It will also achieve the targets set out in the Welsh Education Strategic Plan 22-32 and its wider strategy to support and grow the demand for Welsh medium education across the county.
Cllr Martyn Groucutt, Cabinet Member with responsibilities for Education said: “The Welsh language is so important, and seeing Welsh medium provision being introduced is very reassuring.
“It is so positive to see the number of Welsh speakers in Monmouthshire is increasing, and that there are more opportunities for learning the language across the county.”
The provision will be available from 1st September 2023. The application process for admission to primary is open now and parents will need to apply in the usual way.
Further information and a list of schools is available at Applying for a school place - Monmouthshire